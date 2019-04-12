Govt moves to strengthen flower marketing system

DHAKA, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – The government has initiated a move to strengthen the country’s overall flower marketing system to facilitate some 20 lakh people involved in flower farming and its value addition.

“To this end, The Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM) will implement a project titled strengthening flower marketing system through ensuring market infrastructures, preservation and transport facilities,” said a senior planning commission official.

The official told BSS that the project was approved by Planning Minister MA Mannan and then it was placed before the last meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for appraisal.

The project will be implemented at 20 upazilas under six districts of Dhaka and Khulna divisions by June, 2021 with an estimated cost of Taka 49.89 crore.

The upazilas are Savar and Dhamrai upazilas under Dhaka district, Manikganj Sadar, Ghior, Shibaloy, Saturia and Harirampur upazilas under Manikganj district, Jashore sadar, Jhikorgachha, Sarsha, Monirampur and Keshobpur upazilas under Jashore district, Jhenidah sadar, Kaliganj and Moheshpur upazilas under Jhenidah district, Satkhira Sadar and Kolaroa upazilas under Satkhira district and Chuadanga Sadar, Damurhuda and Jibonnagar upazilas under Chuadanga district.

The main objectives of the project include extending marketing services in the project areas as well as facilitating the flower farmers in getting the just price of their produces through creating direct market linkage.

The project objectives also include development of flower value chain and supply chain system, establishing necessary infrastructure facilities to expand the marketing and preservation system of flowers and expanding the marketing capacity through forming market-based farmers’ teams.

Talking to the national news agency, another official at the DAM said that commercial farming of flowers first began in the country at Panichhara village under Jhikorgachha upazila in Jashore district in 1983 and since then such commercial farming of flowers expanded up to five upazilas in Jashore.

Flower farming is now going on in full swing in 22 districts across the country including Jashore, Jhenidah, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Gazipur, Bogura, Rangpur, and Rajshahi.

Besides, some 20 lakh people in the country are involved in flower farming and its value addition, added the official.

The main project operations include establishment of a flower wholesale market and processing center at Gabtoli in the capital, imparting training to some 540 flower farmers, entrepreneurs and 50 officials of DAM on flower production and its marketing.

Besides, there will be formation of 100 marketing teams, establishment of four assemble centers, procurement of processing and packaging machineries.

The Pre Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting on the project was held on October 1 last year where the Planning Commission recommended for implementing the project.