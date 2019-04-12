RpCC seeks help for smooth marketing of compost fertilisers

RANGPUR, Apr 12, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) has sought cooperation of the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) concerned for smooth marketing of its eco-friendly compost fertilisers.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa sought the cooperation while addressing a view-sharing meeting on ‘Marketing of Compost Fertilisers’ at the City Bhaban conference room yesterday (Thursday), a press release said today.

The Department of Environment (DoE) extended assistance to arrange the meeting under its Programmatic Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Project.

Earlier in 2017, the DoE assisted RpCC to construct a modern compost plant at Birbhadra Mahiganj area in the city at a cost of Taka 2.20 crore under the Programmatic CDM Project with funding of the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust.

The plant is now turning household solid wastes and garbage into compost fertilisers through organic recycling using modern technologies to use the products in agricultural activities and improve environment of the city.

With Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Akhter Hossain Azad in the chair, Project Director of the Programmatic CDM Project Md. Abul Kalam Azad attended the meeting as special guest.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension Agriculturist Dr. Sarwarul Haque, Joint Director of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation Agriculturist Delwar Hossain, Project Coordinator of Sustainable and Resilient Farming Systems Intensification of RDRS Bangladesh Agriculturist Hafizur Rahman addressed the meeting as resource persons.

Agriculturist Haque appreciated the RpCC for setting up the compost plant and suggested for adopting a comprehensive programme to ensure smooth marketing of the produced compost fertilisers.

Agriculturist Hossain said application of compost fertilisers could increase crop production by up to 15 percent reducing use of chemical fertilisers and substantially improving the soil health.

Predicting brighter prospect of the compost plant, Hossain said, “Demand of compost fertilisers is increasing as farmers purchase those for applying to crop fields to increase crop output, revive soil health and fertility.”

Agriculturist Rahman said the growing awareness about adverse impacts of chemical fertilisers among farmers is inspiring them to increase the use of compost fertilisers to improve soil textures, fertility, increase water and nutrient storing capacities.

The city mayor urged all concerned to extend assistance in ensuring smooth marketing of compost fertilisers being produced at the RpCC’s plant to increase crop yield and improve environment.