Govt distributes seed, fertilizer among 1,025 farmers in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, APRIL 12, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,025 small and marginal farmers under 13 unions and a pourashava of sadar upazila got seed and chemical fertilizers to produce high yielding variety of Aus paddy this season.

The objective of the seed and the fertilizer distribution among the farmers is to inspire them to cultivate Aus paddy at a low cost to strengthen the country’s food security, official sources said.

Seed of BRRI Dhan 48 and fertilizers – Muriate of Potash (MoP) and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) were distributed among the farmers of the upazila under Aus Incentive Programme of the government.

On this occasion, a seed and fertilizer distribution function organized by upazila agriculture office of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) was held on the campus of Agriculture Training Institute at Bangla Bazaar of the town on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Director (DD) of DAE SM Ferdous attended the function as the chief guest and District Training Officer of DAE Showkat Osman and Additional DD Abul Kalam Azad were present at the event as the special guests while Sadar UNO Uttam Kumar Roy presided over the function.

Each of the farmers received 5 kgs of paddy seed, 15 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MoP fertilizers from the government through the agriculture office to farm one bigha of land.

Speaking on the occasion SM Ferdous urged the beneficiary farmers to make the Aus paddy farming a grand success in the upazila through utilizing the paddy seed and fertilizers.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Imran, Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Mosarrof Hossain, sub-assistant agriculture officer and public representatives attended the function.