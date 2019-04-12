BMDA to install groundwater-related database

RAJSHAHI, April 12, 2019 (BSS)- Barind Multipurpose Development Authority
(BMDA) will install groundwater-related database through the best uses of
modern technologies and devises to protect the underground water from further
degradation in the region and the vast Barind tract in particular.
BMDA, the ever-largest irrigation providing state-owned entity in country’s
northwest region, has taken the initiative for judicious use the groundwater
in irrigation purposes.
This was revealed in the closing session of a five-day training workshop
titled “Ground Water Database and Trend Analysis in the Barind” organized by
BMDA at its conference hall in the city yesterday afternoon.
Supported by Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research
Organization (CSIRO), BMDA arranged the training course for generating
competent workforce for the database preparation purposes.
BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury addressed the session as chief
guest with its Executive Director Abdur Rashid in the chair. Divisional
Director of Department of Social Services Dr Razzaqul Islam and BMDA
Superintending Engineer Dr Abul Kashem also spoke on the occasion.
CSIRO Spatial Analyst who conducted the course as resource person also
addressed the closing ceremony putting emphasis on groundwater recharging by
enriching the surface water resources through necessary excavation and re-
excavation of the derelict ponds and canals on priority basis.
In his remarks, Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury says installation of database
has become the demand of time to protect the groundwater as it plays pivotal
role to boosting crop production in the region.
He added that BMDA has around 16,000 deep tube-wells extracting groundwater
for providing irrigation to farming fields in almost everywhere in all 16
districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
The region scored significant progress in the crop production sector
following the expansion of irrigation facilities.
He, however, said the issues of vulnerabilities caused by abnormal
declining of underground and surface water resources have become a grave
concern.
“So, we have to formulate an authentic database for the Barind area for
judicious use of its underground water for irrigation purposes which is
important for crop production for ensuring food security,” he added.
In the training course, field level engineers and others concerned of BMDA
and other allied organizations were given ideas and practical knowledge on
how to collect information and prepare database through analysis.