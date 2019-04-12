BMDA to install groundwater-related database

RAJSHAHI, April 12, 2019 (BSS)- Barind Multipurpose Development Authority

(BMDA) will install groundwater-related database through the best uses of

modern technologies and devises to protect the underground water from further

degradation in the region and the vast Barind tract in particular.

BMDA, the ever-largest irrigation providing state-owned entity in country’s

northwest region, has taken the initiative for judicious use the groundwater

in irrigation purposes.

This was revealed in the closing session of a five-day training workshop

titled “Ground Water Database and Trend Analysis in the Barind” organized by

BMDA at its conference hall in the city yesterday afternoon.

Supported by Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research

Organization (CSIRO), BMDA arranged the training course for generating

competent workforce for the database preparation purposes.

BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury addressed the session as chief

guest with its Executive Director Abdur Rashid in the chair. Divisional

Director of Department of Social Services Dr Razzaqul Islam and BMDA

Superintending Engineer Dr Abul Kashem also spoke on the occasion.

CSIRO Spatial Analyst who conducted the course as resource person also

addressed the closing ceremony putting emphasis on groundwater recharging by

enriching the surface water resources through necessary excavation and re-

excavation of the derelict ponds and canals on priority basis.

In his remarks, Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury says installation of database

has become the demand of time to protect the groundwater as it plays pivotal

role to boosting crop production in the region.

He added that BMDA has around 16,000 deep tube-wells extracting groundwater

for providing irrigation to farming fields in almost everywhere in all 16

districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

The region scored significant progress in the crop production sector

following the expansion of irrigation facilities.

He, however, said the issues of vulnerabilities caused by abnormal

declining of underground and surface water resources have become a grave

concern.

“So, we have to formulate an authentic database for the Barind area for

judicious use of its underground water for irrigation purposes which is

important for crop production for ensuring food security,” he added.

In the training course, field level engineers and others concerned of BMDA

and other allied organizations were given ideas and practical knowledge on

how to collect information and prepare database through analysis.