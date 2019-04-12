All set to celebrate Pahela Baishakh in Khulna

KHULNA, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – All sorts of preparations have been

completed to celebrate Pahela Baishakh the very first day of the Bengali new

year, amid traditional festivities on Sunday next.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has taken three-tire security measures for

smooth celebration of Pahela Baishakh.

District administration, different socio-cultural organizations and

political parties have taken elaborate programme to mark the festival.

Khulna district administration will begin the day with bringing out a

colourful procession which will start from Shibbari Intersection and end at

Officers Club.

Cultural programmes and ‘Panta Utsob’ will be held on Bakultala premises at

the residence of Khulna deputy commissioner in the morning and ‘Folk

Festival’ will be held at Shaheed Hadis Park in the city.

A discussion meeting on the heritage and history of Bengali new year will

be held at the Jatisangho Shishu Park in the evening followed by a cultural

programme. A three day ‘Baishakhi Mela’ will also begin at the same venue.

All educational institutions including Khulna University (KU), Khulna

University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) will celebrate Pahela

Baishakh by different programmes.

Khulna City Unit Awami League will bring out a colourful procession (Mongol

Shovajatra) and arrange discussion meeting, cultural programme and ‘Panta

Utsob’ on ‘Pahela Baishakh.’

BNP, Jatiya Party, Sammiltya Sankskritik Jote, Khulna Union of Jurnalists

(KUJ), among others, will also celebrate the Bengali new year.

Talking to the BSS, deputy commissioner Md Helal Hossain said, district

administration will hold ‘Panta Utsob’ barring Hilsha fish.

“We have taken the decision as this is breeding period for hilsha,” he

said.

Meanwhile, KMP would deploy over 3000 personnel in the city for ensuring

peaceful celebration of Bangla Nobobarsho.

Plain clothed police, mobile petrol team and rapid action battalion (RAB)

also would be deployed while close circuit cameras would also be set up for

surveillance.