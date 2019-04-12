Mass-awareness to protect water resources stressed

RAJSHAHI, April 12, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a discussion here opined that

creating mass-awareness has become crucial for protecting the existing water

resources from further pollution and contamination to safeguard human

civilization and biodiversity.

They viewed the water resources in the region including its vast Barind

tract should be protected and conserved through halting the land-based

pollution.

District administration and local office of Bangladesh Water Development

Board (BWDB) jointly organized the meeting at conference hall of deputy

commissioner in observance of the World Water Day-2019 yesterday.

Officials and staffs of various other organizations including Rajshahi City

Corporation, Rajshahi Water and Sewerage Authority and Department of Public

Health Engineering (DPHE) joined the programme.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader the meeting was addressed,

among others, by BWDB Chief Engineer Muhammad Ali and its Superintending

Engineer Amirul Haque Bhuiyan and Executive Engineer Shahidul Alam and

Additional Deputy Commissioner Julkar Nayon.

The discussants observed that the issue of vulnerabilities caused by

abnormal declining of both underground and surface water resources in the

dried area has become a grave concern.

In the present context of exorbitant use of chemical fertilizer and

pesticides in farms, the issue of water pollution is being adjudged as a

serious threat to the public health. The problem, however, can be mitigated

to a greater extent through creating public awareness.

Optimum aquifer recharge in the Hard Barind area is very important to

protect its overall public health alongside the existing agricultural

ecosystem through managing a groundwater basin efficiently and effectively.

Muhammad Ali said the climate change has been adjudged as the depletion of

natural resources and as a major threat to humanity and urged the policy

planners and others concerned to take immediate effective measures to address

the adverse impact.

Substantial and sustainable promotion of water and sanitation related

modern technologies have become the demand of time.

He says groundwater recharging is dependent on enriching the surface water

resources. To this end, the derelict ponds, canals and other wetlands need to

be brought under excavation and re-excavation.

Marking the day, a rally was brought out in the city and after parading

some streets the rally was culminated at the meeting venue.