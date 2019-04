QUITO, April 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A collaborator of WikiLeaks founder

Julian Assange was arrested Thursday in Ecuador while trying to flee to

Japan, the South American country’s interior minister said.

The minister, Maria Paula Romo, did not name the person or give their

identity.

She said the person was very close to Assange, who was arrested Thursday in

London on a US extradition request after spending seven years in the

Ecuadoran embassy there.