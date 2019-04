KHARTOUM, April 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The Sudanese army on Thursday imposed a night-time curfew across the country after toppling veteran leader Omar al-Bashir.

“I announce a curfew for a month from 10:00 pm (2000 GMT) to 4:00 am (0200) GMT,” Defence Minister Awad Ibnouf said. For five nights in a row protesters have kept up a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, pushing for Bashir to step down.