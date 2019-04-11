21 DU students, 3 teachers get Dean’s Award

DHAKA, April 11, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 21 students of various

departments under the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences of Dhaka

University (DU) have been conferred with the prestigious “Dean’s Award” for

their outstanding academic results in Bachelor of Science examinations of

2015, 2016 and 2017.

Besides, three teachers of the same faculty have received Dean’s Award

for their extra-ordinary contributions to original research. They are–

Professor Dr. Kazi Matin Uddin Ahmed, Lecturer Md. Yousuf Gazi (Geology) and

Prof Dr. Md. Kawser Ahmed (Oceanography).

The Dean’s Award winning students are: Zannatul Ferdous, Naznin Bintey

Hayder, Nishat Tasnim Kakon and Dola Dutta (Geography and Environment),

Mahmud Al Noor Tushar, Afroza Parvin, Tamanna Meheran Shemu, Sumiya Sadeak,

Sharaf Anika Hoque, Farjana Zareen Maria, Fatematuz Zohora Nishi and Md.

Tariqul Islam (Geology), Nazma Ahmed, Shamima Ferdousi Sifa, Ariful Islam,

Tanzim Hayat, Nawar Wadud Khan, Falguni Sarkar, Tanzeem Hossain, Sumaiya

Tabassum and Ayesha Islam (Disaster Science and Management).

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman handed over this

prize to the awardees at a function held today at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury

Senate Bhaban on the campus.

Congratulating the awardees, he urged the students to equip themselves

with non-communal and humanitarian values. “The recipients of this award

would play effective role to develop socio-economic condition of the

country,” the VC hoped.

Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof Dr Md.

Kamal Uddin and Geography and Environment Department Professor Dr A Q M

Mahbub addressed it with Earth and Environmental Sciences Faculty Dean Prof.

Dr. A.S.M. Maksud Kamal in the chair.