Meeting soon with transport workers, owners: Home Minister

DHAKA, April 11, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government will sit with transport workers and owners for discussion concerning some sections of the Road Transport Act.

“Transport owners and workers are demanding to omit some sections of the Act, so we will meet with them soon,” he told journalists at his ministry office.

Earlier, on October 8 last year, the Gazette of the ‘Road Transport Act, 2018’ was published.

Asaduzzaman said, “A three-member committee, headed by me, was formed comprising the Law Minister and the Railways Minister to implement the Road Transport Act. Today we met.” “We have seen all the sections of the law. We thought for a meeting with stakeholders and we will express our opinions,” he said.

Replying to a query, the minister said, “We will sit again soon.”

Before leaving the meeting room, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, “A committee led by the Home Minister was formed to scrutinize the law. We have seen the law in details. Now we decided to sit with stakeholders and then we will disclose about the decision.”

Earlier, the Road Transport Bill, 2018 was passed in the parliament keeping a provision of maximum five years imprisonment and Taka 5 lakh fine or both for causing severe injury or death to any person due to reckless driving.

The bill contains 14 sections and 126 articles while the existing law containing 177 articles and 12 schedules.