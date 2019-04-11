Sudan: months of protests lead to the ousting of Bashir

KHARTOUM, April 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The uprising that resulted in the
army’s removal of president Omar al-Bashir from power on Thursday started
with protests in December over a hike in bread prices.
Here is a timeline:
– Bread protests –
Hundreds take to the streets in central Atbara and other cities on
December 19 to protest the government’s tripling of bread prices.
The protests erupt the same day as the main opposition leader — ex-prime
minister Sadiq al-Mahdi who was driven out in Bashir’s 1989 coup — returns
from exile.
Some protesters chant “No to hunger”. In Atbara, they set fire to the
headquarters of Bashir’s National Congress Party (NCP).
– First deadly clashes –
The protests spread to Khartoum and other cities on December 20,
demonstrators chanting “freedom, peace, justice” and calling for “the fall of
the regime”.
Clashes break out as police try to disperse the crowds and eight
demonstrators are killed. Other NCP offices are torched.
Troops are deployed in Khartoum and other cities.
On the sixth day of demonstrations, Bashir breaks his silence on December
24 and vows “real reforms”.
– Bashir resists –
With no let-up in the near-daily demonstrations, 22 political groups
issue a joint call on January 1 for a “new regime”.
Bashir sacks the health minister on January 5 over rising costs of
medicine.
Four days later, thousands chant support for Bashir at a rally in
Khartoum. But in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman there are more deaths in
anti-government protests.
On January 13, protests spread to the war-torn region of Darfur. Bashir
tells supporters there: “Demonstrations will not change the government.”
– Emergency rule declared –
On February 11, Human Rights Watch releases videos documenting violence by
security forces against protesters including live fire, tear gas and
beatings.
Ten days later, security agents arrest several opposition activists as
protesters try to march on the presidential palace.
Bashir declares a nationwide year-long state of emergency on February 22,
also dissolving the federal and provincial governments and appointing army
and intelligence officers as provincial governors.
Two days later, he swears in a new prime minister as riot police confront
hundreds calling for him to resign.
On March 1, Bashir hands his powers as chief of the ruling NCP to his
deputy.
– Sit-in at army HQ –
The protests become less regular after the state of emergency and Bashir
on April 4 acknowledges that demonstrators had “legitimate” economic
concerns, calling for dialogue.
But on April 6, thousands march again in Khartoum, gathering for the first
time outside the military headquarters and chanting “One Army, One People”.
They set up camp at the complex, which also houses the president’s
residence, defying attempts by police and security agents to dislodge their
sit-in with tear gas and gunshots into the air.
On April 9, police follow the policy of non-intervention by the military
and order their forces not to take action against the demonstrators.
State media report that 11 people including six members of the security
forces have been killed in one day, raising the overall official death toll
in the demonstrations to 49.
– Bashir ousted –
On April 11, as state media announce the military is preparing an
“important” statement, Khartoum residents flood the area around army
headquarters, some chanting “the regime has fallen”.
Hours later, in an statement on state television Defence Minister Awad
Ibnouf announces Bashir has been removed from power and detained by the army.
“I announce as minister of defence the toppling of the regime and
detaining its chief in a secure place,” Ibnouf says.
A transitional military council would replace Bashir for two years, he
adds.