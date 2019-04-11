Govt to ensure supply of gas, electricity in EZs: Nasrul

DHAKA, April 11, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today called upon the industrialists to invest in planned Economic Zones (EZs) as the government will ensure uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity in the EZs.

“The government has done a Gas Management Master Plan. The government will ensure tolerable electricity price for the consumers,” he said while speaking at a seminar on “Energy Pricing: Impact on Industries” organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at its auditorium in the city, said a press release.

Nasrul Hamid said that the power demand will reach to 72,000 mega watts by the year 2041 while the generation capacity will reach to 79,500 mega watts.

He informed that gas demand in industries will reach to about 10,000 mmcfd by the year 2041.

He said government is focusing on hundred percent accessible, reliable and efficient utility services at an affordable price.

DCCI President Osama Taseer delivered the welcome speech.

Osama Taseer said the government has to ensure uninterrupted gas supply as well as good PSI (Pound per Square Inch) for smoother industrial production.

“Due to proposed gas tariff hike, input costs of industry may increase and may have impact on energy intensive industries like fertilizer, textile, denim, RMG, cement, steel and allied sectors,” he added.

Among others, former Power Division secretary Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, President of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Mohammad Ali Khokon and Supernumerary Professor of the Dhaka University Geology Department Dr Badrul Imam were present on the occasion.