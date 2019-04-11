Nusrat murder trial to be sent to speedy tribunal: Anisul

DHAKA, April 11, 2010 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the case lodged over the murder of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi would be sent to speedy trial tribunal if necessary.

“The investigation in this case is going on and the charge sheet will be filed once the probe is over. I will instruct the prosecution to make it as first track so that the case is disposed of quickly,” he said.

The minister said these to newsmen after coming out of a meeting at the home ministry on the Road Transport Act 2018.