HC to interfere if negligence found in Nusrat murder probe

DHAKA, April 11, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today said it would interfere if any negligence is found in probing the case lodged over murder of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil said this as lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman drew court’s attention to reports made by different newspapers on the brutal incident.

“The death of Nusrat is very sad and sensitive,” the lawyer said.

The court said, “We are also saddened by the death of Nusrat. Prime Minister is monitoring the matter herself. Already PBI has been given the responsibility to investigate. Have faith. If you find any negligence in the probe, come to court, we would interfere.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said the matter is heartbreaking.

“The state has tried its best in her treatment. Exemplary actions are being taken against the culprits,” he said while talking to newsmen at his office.

Nusrat, who was set on fire on April 6, succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Burn Unit last night.