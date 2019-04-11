Farmers to produce 34 lakh tonnes Boro rice in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 11, 2019 (BSS)- Farmers have cultivated boro paddy on

around 8.30 lakh hectares of land exceeding the target set by Department of

Agriculture Extension (DAE) in eight districts under Rajshahi division during

the current season.

“We had fixed the target of bringing around 8.11 lakh hectares of land

under the paddy farming but the growers cultivated the same on 8.30 lakh

hectares creating scopes of producing 33.93 lakh tonnes of rice in the

division,” said Dev Dulal Dhali, Additional Director of DAE, while talking to

BSS here today.

He says the farmers attained the success of exceeding the paddy farming

target after taking advantages of all existing opportunities like suitable

climatic condition and supports provided by DAE and Bangladesh Rice Research

Institute (BRRI).

Agriculturist Dhali said the prevailing suitable weather has made the paddy

farmers optimistic of getting good yield of boro paddy in the region

including its vast Barind tract.

Currently, farmers are passing their busy days in nursing the growing

plants everywhere in the region with the hope of expected yield. Most of the

farming areas have become green with breakthrough of farmers relentless

efforts and favourable climatic condition.

Dulal Dhali said steps have been taken to ensure smooth Boro rice

cultivation this season. The farming is going on in full swing across the

region.

Talking to BSS Nurul Amin Siddiqui, 48, a farmer of Karnahar village under

Paba Upazila, said he has cultivated paddy on three bighas of land.

The paddy fields which were brought under advanced varieties are now

booting and flowering stages at present. He is hoping of good yield as the

weather remains, so far, favourable.

Siddiqui says paddy farming area has been enhanced this year due to good

condition of present paddy market.

“We have transplanted seedlings successfully. Now, the plants are now

growing well,” said Siraj Uddin Khan, 45, another farmer of Belghoria village

under Tanore Upazila.

He added that the advanced varieties are likely to be harvested within next

fifteen to twenty days.

“I have cultivated Boro on eight bighas of land this season”, said Lokman

Hossain, a farmer in Mohadebpur upazila.”

President of Water Management Association of Paba Nurul Amin said, “The

farmers of my area are now busy in Boro cultivation. I have cultivated Boro

on six bighas of land when it was only three-bigha in last year.

“We have promoted more than 10 high yielding varieties in the farming

fields to boost the paddy production,” said Dr Aminul Islam, Chief Scientific

Officer of BRRI.

Modern farming technologies and knowledge are being disseminated among the

farmers through various programmes including 32 field demonstrations side by

side with bringing 360 farmers under need-based training to attain the

cherished goal of boosting rice production through protecting the crop from

any disease infestation, he added.

Abdullah Heel Kafi, regional agriculture information officer, said the DAE

and other agriculture-related organisations, Power Development Board and

Rural Electrification Board are ensuring smooth supply of seed, fertilizers

and electricity to the farmers to ensure smooth Boro paddy cultivation.

Kafi says the farmers have started adopting conservation agriculture

technologies in farming Boro paddy to increase its output reducing lifting of

underground water, saving electricity and improving environment.

He said the farmers were imparted training on how to adopt conservation

agriculture technologies like Alternate Drying and Wetting irrigation method

at a larger scale then farming of Boro paddy to save irrigation for

increasing its output at reduced costs.

The marginal farmers were provided necessary fertilizers like Di-ammonium

Phosphate (DAP) and Murat of Potash (MoP) as incentives to facilitate smooth

Boro paddy farming.

The DAE has distributed some 20-kg seeds of Boro rice, 20-kg DAP and 10-kg

MoP fertilisers free of cost to each farmer.

“We are extending irrigation to the paddy fields everywhere in the region,”

said Engineer Abdur Rashid, Executive Director of Barind Multipurpose

Development Authority (BMDA), ever-largest irrigation providing state-owned

entity in country’s northwest region.