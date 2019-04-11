BGB-BSF for resolving any border issue through dialogue

RANGPUR, Apr 11, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at a Sector Commander level border meeting have agreed to resolve any border-related issue peacefully through dialogues.

“The day-long meeting was held at hall room of Banglabandha Land Port in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh on Wednesday,” Commanding Officer of Panchagarh 18 BGB Battalion Lt Colonel Mohammad Ershadul Haque told the reporters here.

Haque said both sides also agreed to conduct joint patrols along common intentional borders to curb cross-border crimes, improve relations between the two neighbouring border guards, not to open gunfire at innocent Bangladeshis and other issues.

Thakurgaon Sector Commander of BGB Colonel Mohammad Shamsul Arefin led the 14-member BGB delegation while Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Siliguri Sector Shree Ajit Kumar led the 19-member BSF delegation in the event.

The four-hour meeting that ended at 3 pm elaborately discussed issues like various border-related issues, further improving relations between the two border guards, conducting regular joint patrols, not to open gunfire and killing of innocent Bangladeshis, prevention of cross-border crimes, illegal intrusion and trespassing, smuggling of drugs, women and children trafficking and some other border-related issues.

Both sides agreed to conduct regular joint patrols on common borders in curbing cross-border crimes, illegal intrusion of criminals, smuggling and trafficking of drugs, arms, explosives and ammunition and other issues of common bilateral interests.

“The meeting was held successfully in a very friendly, cooperative and cordial atmosphere between the two neighbouring border guards,” Lt Colonel Mohammad Ershadul Haque told the reporters.

Earlier, Colonel Mohammad Shamsul Arefin welcomed his counterpart DIG of Siliguri BSF Sector Shree Ajit Kumar with wreaths on arrival of the BSF delegation on the zero line of the Banglabandha Land Port border.