Burnt Feni madrasa girl Nusrat dies

DHAKA, April 10, 2019 (BSS) – The 18-year-old madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi of Feni, who was set on fire on April 6, succumbed to her injuries tonight at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burn unit here.

Nusrat, daughter of Mawlana Musa Mia of Uttar Charchandia village at Sonagazi in Feni, died at around 9.30 pm, DMCH Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit Professor Rayhana Awal told BSS.

Earlier, an 8-member medical board led by DMCH National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery chief coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen was constituted in DMCH for the better treatment of Nusrat as 80 per cent of her body was burned.

On March 27, she was burned by some miscreants while on her way to examination hall. Later, she was rushed to Sonagazi Upazilla Health Complex, and transferred to Feni Sadar Hospital from there.

She was sent to Dhaka Medical College from Feni Sadar Hospital.

Principal of the madrasa, Sirajuddowla, was arrested on the same day by the police after Nusrat’s mother Shirin Aktar filed a case against him over the allegation of sexual harassment.