PM invited to Commonwealth Local Govt Conference in Sri Lanka

DHAKA, April 10, 2019 (BSS) – Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Commonwealth Local Government Conference to be held in Colombo on August 6-9 this year.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Dhaka General (retd) A.W.J.C. De Silva handed over an invitation letter to the prime minister to this end when he paid a courtesy call on the PM at her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, the premier said Bangladesh has historical ties with Sri Lanka.

The press secretary said the prime minister and Sri Lankan high commissioner discussed issues related to bolstering trade and commerce between the two countries.

In this connection, General Silva said Sri Lanka has established 30 major commercial establishments in Bangladesh with its (Bangladesh) partnership.

Mentioning education sector cooperation between the two countries, the high commissioner said many Sri Lankan students are now studying in Bangladesh’s universities and medical colleges.

General Silva pointed out that Sri Lankan Armed Forces have

a cooperation with Bangladesh Armed Forces saying the personnel of Sri Lankan Armed Forces are participating in various courses in Bangladesh’s National Defence College.

While taking about the development of agriculture sector in Bangladesh, the prime minister said vegetables are available in the country throughout the year as the government has given utmost importance to conduct research on innovating such crops and vegetables.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman and Military Secretary Major General Mian Mohammad Zainul Abedin were present on the occasion.