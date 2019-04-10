BNP tried to distort history : Hanif

BOGURA, April 10, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Acting General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif said the BNP had tried to distort history by claiming that Ziaur Rahman was the declarer of the country’s independence.

“When the flag of independence was hoisted in Bogura on March 23, 1971, Ziaur Rahman was busy unloading the arms of Pakistani forces in Chattogram,” he said.

The AL leader said this while addressing a memorial meeting on Bogura Zila Awami League President Mamtaz Uddin at Bogura Zila High School ground.

Speaking as chief guest, Hanif said BNP was thrown to the “trash bin of history” for falsehood about the history of the country.

“If Ziaur Rahman was a freedom fighter, how did he make ferocious Rakakar Shah Aziz a prime minister and war criminal Abdul Alim a minister?” he asked rhetorically.

“He (Zia) cleared the way of politics for Jamaat-e-Islami. Later, Khaleda Zia stigmatisd the nation and humiliated the Freedom Fighters, further, by making Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid and Matiur Rahman Nizami cabinet members,” Hanif said.

Zia banned the historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu from being broadcast, he said, adding that actually he had joined the Liberation War as an agent of Pakistan.

Jamaat has no right of doing politics in the country as its leaders and activists do not believe in the independence of Bangladesh, the AL spokesman said, adding they are out to implement the agenda of Pakistan.

“BNP had already been identified as a terrorist and corrupt party. They want to make Bangladesh a failed state being inspired by the ideology of Pakistan”, he said.

“But, we will make Bogura a stronghold of Awami League so that we can take Bangladesh forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, uprooting the evil forces of BNP-Jamaat from the country,” Hanif said.

AL joint general secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud, Habibur Rahman, MP, and Abdul Mannan, MP, among others, spoke at the meeting.