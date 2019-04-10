4 teenagers may be in action in ICC Cricket World Cup

DHAKA, April 10, 2019 (BSS) – All eyes will be glued to the TV screens as

the cricketing world will enjoy yet another edition of the ICC World Cup, the

biggest cricketing spectacle, in this May. Top ten teams from across the

globe will fight for the illustrious trophy and the subsequent pride that

comes with it.

For the established cricketers, this is the stage to become national

heroes, and for the budding young players, it is a chance to prove their

mettle and get a one-way ticket to the national team for an indefinite

period.

If we take a nostalgic trip down the memory lane, we will find many young

guns who made their nation proud in the biggest cricketing stage. Nowadays,

with the fame and the lucrative brand deals that come along with it, the

stakes are higher for the cricketers. One magical spell, one match-winning

knock, and the world comes down to their feet, something many young

cricketers will be hoping for.

Talking about teenagers, there might not be plenty. However, given the

current squads of the teams, we can expect a total of four teenagers to be

selected for the once in four years cricket carnival. Let us have a look at

them.

#1 Nayeem Hasan (Bangladesh)

Nayeem Hasan became an adult just a couple of months back, but he has

done something that no cricketer has ever done before. He is the youngest

bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul on Test debut. In the two Test matches

he has played thus far, he has picked up 6 wickets by conceding just 133 runs

at an average of 22.

He is quite handy in the limited overs too, something that can be

comprehended by looking at his numbers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier

League. In his 15-match long T20 career, the spinner from Chittagong has

managed to pick up 8 wickets, but what separates him from the rest of the

pack is his economy rate of under 7 runs per over, something very difficult

to achieve in the shortest format of the game.

As a result, he had got a place in the Bangladeshi ODI as well as the

Test squad for the Bangladesh’s last series against New Zealand. If he

manages to avoid a performance drop, a ticket to the World Cup is there for

the taking. #2 Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Like Hasan, Shaheen Afridi is also just 18-years-old, but with his

impressive performances, the tall and fiery left-arm pacer from Pakistan has

made himself a household name. At this young age, Afridi has already played

19 limited overs matches for his nation and is now a member of the playing

XI.

Afridi is currently bowling his heart out in South Africa. In the ODI

series, he is the most successful bowler for Pakistan thus far. The lad from

Khyber Agency has picked up 6 wickets in the 27 overs he has bowled,

conceding 130 runs at an economy rate of under 5 runs per over.

As it stands, if any injury or some other external factor does not

arise, his place in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 looks sealed.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who will turn 18 this March, is the youngest player in

this list. If Pakistan has a romantic affair with left-arm quicks,

Afghanistan has a very similar one with spinners. Carrying on the legacy of

Rashid Khan is Mujeeb, the 17-year-old from Khost who has already made a name

for himself by displaying his caliber in the franchise-based T20 tournaments.

After a successful stint with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier

League, Zadran is currently plying his trade for Brisbane Heat in the Big

Bash League. In the last 10 games he has played for them, his economy rate

has crossed the 7-run mark only thrice.

In ODIs too, he has an astonishing economy rate of under 4 runs per over

and has picked up 51 wickets in the 28 50-over matches he has played for

Afghanistan.

#4 Shubman Gill (India)

With impressive performances against Australia and New Zealand, there

aren’t many questions the Indian fans would like to ask the Indian team

management, except one – will we see Shubman Gill in the World Cup?

The 19-year-old has already proved his mettle, not once but thrice. A

brilliant ICC U19 World Cup campaign was followed by a commendable IPL stint

with Kolkata Knight Riders.

He rounded it all off with a phenomenal Ranji Trophy season, scoring 728

runs in 9 games at a staggering average of over 100 and a strike rate of

nearly 80. Consequently, he has earned a place in the Indian ODI squad for

the New Zealand series, and at the time of writing, seems hours away from

getting his debut ODI cap.

Provided he manages to impress the management with his performances, he

might earn a call for the biggest cricketing stage there can ever be.