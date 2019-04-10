Siren sounds on nuclear fallout embedded in melting glaciers

VIENNA, April 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Radioactive fallout from nuclear

meltdowns and weapons testing is nestled in glaciers across the world,

scientists said Wednesday, warning of a potentially hazardous time bomb as

rising temperatures melt the icy residue.

For the first time, an international team of scientists has studied the

presence of nuclear fallout in ice surface sediments on glaciers across the

Arctic, Iceland the Alps, Caucasus mountains, British Columbia and

Antarctica.

It found manmade radioactive material at all 17 survey sites, often at

concentrations at least 10 times higher than levels elsewhere.

“They are some of the highest levels you see in the environment outside

nuclear exclusion zones,” said Caroline Clason, a lecturer in Physical

Geography at the University of Plymouth.

When radioactive material is released into the atmosphere, it falls to

earth as acid rain, some of which is absorbed by plants and soil.

But when it falls as snow and settles in the ice, it forms heavier

sediment which collects in glaciers, concentrating the levels of nuclear

residue.

The Chernobyl disaster of 1986 — by far the most devastating nuclear

accident to date — released vast clouds of radioactive material including

Caesium into the atmosphere, causing widespread contamination and acid rain

across northern Europe for weeks afterwards.

“Radioactive particles are very light so when they are taken up into the

atmosphere they can be transported a very long way,” she told AFP.

“When it falls as rain, like after Chernobyl, it washes away and it’s sort

of a one-off event. But as snow, it stays in the ice for decades and as it

melts in response to the climate it’s then washed downstream.”

The environmental impact of this has been shown in recent years, as wild

boar meat in Sweden was found to contain more than 10 times the safe levels

of Caesium.

– ‘A mark we’ve left’ –

Clason said her team had detected some fallout from the Fukushima meltdown

in 2011, but stressed that much of the particles from that particular

disaster had yet to collect on the ice sediment.

As well as disasters, radioactive material produced from weapons testing

was also detected at several research sites.

“We’re talking about weapons testing from the 1950s and 1960s onwards,

going right back in the development of the bomb,” she said. “If we take a

sediment core you can see a clear spike where Chernobyl was, but you can also

see quite a defined spike in around 1963 when there was a period of quite

heavy weapons testing.”

One of the most potentially hazardous residues of human nuclear activity

is Americium, which is produced when Plutonium decays.

Whereas Plutonium has a half-life of 14 years, Americium lasts 400.

“Americium is more soluble in the environment and it is a stronger alpha

(radiation) emitter. Both of those things are bad in terms of uptake into the

food chain,” said Clason.

While there is little data available on how these materials can be passed

down the food chain — even potentially to humans — Clason said there was no

doubt that Americium is “particularly dangerous”.

As geologists look for markers of the epoch when mankind directly impacted

the health of the planet — known as the Anthropocene — Clason and her team

believe that radioactive particles in ice, soil and sediment could be an

important indicator.

“These materials are a product of what we have put into the atmosphere.

This is just showing that our nuclear legacy hasn’t disappeared yet, it’s

still there,” Clason said.

“And it’s important to study that because ultimately it’s a mark of what

we have left in the environment.”