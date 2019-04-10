BPL resumes tomorrow

DHAKA, April 10, 2019 (BSS)- After two-day recess, the 12th round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football resumes tomorrow (Thursday) at two separate venues across the country.

In the day’s first match, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will take on old Dhaka ‘outfit’ Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at 4 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium while table topper Bashudhara Kings face Saif Sporting Club at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari at 3.30 pm.

Sheikh Russel has 21 points from 10 matches while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society bagged nine points also from the same number of outings.

On the other hand, Bashudhara Kings dominate the points table with 28 points from 10 matches while Saif Sporting Club collected 20 points from the same number of outings.