Green Line Paribahan pays Tk 5 lakh to Russel

DHAKA, April 10, 2019 (BSS) – Green Line Paribahan today finally paid Taka

five lakh to Russel Sarker, whose left leg was severed after getting crushed

by one of its buses in the capital and got one month time more to pay the

remaining 45 lakh fixed by High Court.

The authorities of the transport company handed over a cheque for Taka

five lakh to Russel through High Court division bench comprising Justice FRM

Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Russel’s lawyer informed the court that Green Line

Paribahan did not contact her client, in spite of High Court’s order to give

him the money by today.

Green Line Paribahan owner Hazi Alauddin was present before the court

today and his lawyer pleaded for one month more time to comply with court’s

order saying his client is sick and facing some more business problems.

The High Court then asked the accused party to pay a part of the money

fixed by the court within today and again appear before the court at 3pm.

After that, the transport company authorities paid Taka five lakh to

Russel.

Earlier on April 04, the High Court had extended time till today for Green

Line Paribahan to give Taka 50 lakh to Russel Sarker, or else not to sell any

ticket from April 11.

The court came up with the order as the transport company failed to comply

with the High Court direction to give the money by that day.

Earlier on March 31, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld a

High Court order that had asked Green Line Paribahan authorities to give Taka

50 lakh to Russel Sarker.

A four-member Apex Court bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain

passed the order, scraping an appeal filed by the transport company against

the High Court’s order.

The High Court later on that day, ordered the accused party to give the

money by April 3.

The same High Court bench on March 12 had passed the initial order asking

Green Line Paribahan to pay the money within next two weeks.

The court had came up with the order after hearing a petition submitted in

this regard and also set March 31 for holding further hearing in the case.

“Driver of that bus crushed private car driver Russel intentionally as the

two logged in an altercation on Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover on April 28,

2018. Russel’s left leg got severed after coming under the bus,” advocate

Khandaker Shamsul Haque Reza, who moved the petition, told newsmen.

After filing of the writ petition, the High Court on May 14, 2018, issued

a rule and the court on March 12 had passed the order after holding hearing

on that rule.

“The court ordered Green Line Paribahan to provide all the medical

expenses for Russel and arrange fitting a prosthetic limb for him,” Advocate

Reza added.