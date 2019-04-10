Bangabandhu will alive in peoples mind forever: Prof Mannan

RAJSHAHI, April 10, 2019 (BSS)- Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Abdul Mannan has said the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will remain alive in peoples mind forever.

“The name of Bangabandhu has become an integral part of the country’s literature and culture. So, it couldn’t be deleted,” he said while addressing a seminar styled “Bangabandhu in Bangladesh’s Literature and Culture” at senate building of Rajshahi University (RU) today as the chief guest.

Nirikh, an art and society related periodical, organised the seminar with its Editor Prof Safiqunnabi Samadi in the chair. RU Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Md Jakaria addressed the meeting as special guests.

Nurikh Executive Editor Prof Mustafa Tariqul Ahsan welcomed the participants while Prof Sharifa Saloa Dina of Department of Bangla in Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur moderated the discussion.

Prof Mannan said all people irrespective of political affiliation must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The people should also listen the speeches of Bangabandhu minutely.

“Apart from a few anti-liberation thugs, the whole nation under the leadership of Bangabandhu fought and brought independence of the country and that’s why the Bangalee nation embraced him as their closest one, affectionately decorating him with the honor of Bangabandhu,” he said.

The UGC Chairman urged the teachers and researchers to reach the books and periodicals written on life and works of Bangabandhu to the new generation so that they can learn about his sacrifice and contribution to the nation and its independence.

Some 12 research papers on the issue were presented in the seminar in its two sessions largely attended by teachers, researchers and students.