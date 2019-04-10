Indictment hearing in Niko graft case deferred till April 23

DHAKA, April 10, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today again adjourned the

hearing on charge framing in Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Begum

Khaleda Zia and others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka 9th special judge court passed the

order, setting April 23 to hold hearing on charge framing.

Today was set for holding hearing on charge framing, but the jail

authorities couldn’t produce Khaleda Zia before court as she is undergoing

treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including

Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on December 9, 2007, for abusing

power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and

extracting gas.

The ACC on May 5, 2008, submitted charge-sheet against 11 people including

Khaleda Zia. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Taka 13

thousand crore of state exchequer by that deal.

Khaleda is now behind bars after getting convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust

graft case on February 8, 2018. She was sentenced to five-year imprisonment,

which later enhanced to 10 by the High Court.

Khaleda was also sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Zia Charitable

Trust graft case.