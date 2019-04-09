Maizbhandar Saifuddin stresses Sufi role for happiness, global safety

DHAKA, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – Incumbent leader of Islamic spiritual hub of

Maizbhandar Saifuddin Ahmed today urged the world community to revisit the

history of Sufism in instilling a sense of happiness among people’s mind and

ensuring safety of persecuted communities against the backdrop of present day

global scenario.

“Over the centuries, Sufi Saints are preaching the ideologies of peace,

tolerance, humanity, harmony and brotherhood,” he told an international Sufi

convention in Indonesia.

Saifuddin said Sufi Saints established their ideologies in the world

that always proved benefitting of the happiness of people and security of

communities and nations.

Indonesian Defence Minister General Ryamizad Ryacudu at the Inaugural

ceremony of World Sufi Forum as the three-day event sponsored by the

country’s defence ministry in collaboration with World Sufi Forum and Jamiate

Ahley Tarikat Al Mutabarah An Nahdiyah.

Saifuddin said in today’s world weak people continued to be persecuted

everywhere and one country was attacking another and killing innocent people.

“Many Muslim countries including Syria, Yemen, and Palestine, Iraq have

become bloodstained like the Karbala,” said Saifuddin, also the president of

Parliament of World Sufis”.

During the questing and answer session of the seminar, Saifuddin also

referred to the plight of Rohingyas as victim of persecution at homeland.

He simultaneously highlighted the Bangladesh government and people’s role

in extending them the helping hand providing the forcibly displaced people

the shelter, food and security.

Saifuddin said Sufis in Bangladesh played a historic role in

establishing social peace and interfaith harmony as spiritual hubs like

Maizbhandar Darbar devoted them in instilling into human mind the sense of

empathy and happiness.

The president of “Jamiate Ahley Tarikat Al Mutabarah An Nahdiyah”,

Sheikh Habib Muhammad Bin Luthfi bin Ali bin Yahiya presided over the

seminar.

The convention is being joined by 88 Sufi scholars from 37 countries

alongside the participants from the host nation.