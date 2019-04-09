Biman signs MoU with TOAB to support tourism fair

DHAKA, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines today signed a

memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tour Operators Association of

Bangladesh (TOAB) to support the country’s biggest international tourism fair

here.

The three-day fair titled “Biman Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair-2019”

will begin in the capital from April 18 at the city’s Bangabandhu

International Conference Centre (BICC) with support of the national flag

carrier.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines General Manager (PR) Shakil Meraj and TOAB

president Tawfique Uddin Ahmed inked the MoU on behalf of their respective

sides at Biman’s headquarters Balaka in the capital.

Biman General Manager (sales) Shamsul Karim, General Manager (marketing)

Salauddin Ahmed, TOAB vice-president M Iftekhar Alam Bhuiyan, its director

(fair and business) M Taslim Amin Shovon and advisor Tanvir Ahmed were also

present on the occasion.

Good numbers of tourism service providers including tour operators, hotels

and resorts as well airlines from different countries including host

Bangladesh will participate at the fair.