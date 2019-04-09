Biman signs MoU with TOAB to support tourism fair

DHAKA, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines today signed a
memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tour Operators Association of
Bangladesh (TOAB) to support the country’s biggest international tourism fair
here.
The three-day fair titled “Biman Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair-2019”
will begin in the capital from April 18 at the city’s Bangabandhu
International Conference Centre (BICC) with support of the national flag
carrier.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines General Manager (PR) Shakil Meraj and TOAB
president Tawfique Uddin Ahmed inked the MoU on behalf of their respective
sides at Biman’s headquarters Balaka in the capital.
Biman General Manager (sales) Shamsul Karim, General Manager (marketing)
Salauddin Ahmed, TOAB vice-president M Iftekhar Alam Bhuiyan, its director
(fair and business) M Taslim Amin Shovon and advisor Tanvir Ahmed were also
present on the occasion.
Good numbers of tourism service providers including tour operators, hotels
and resorts as well airlines from different countries including host
Bangladesh will participate at the fair.