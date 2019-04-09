More production will benefit workers: Munnujan

DHAKA, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian today said workers will be benefited more if the industry’s production is increased.

“Workers should maintain peace in the garment industry …if production increases, the workers will get more benefit,” he told a function at the BGMEA auditorium in the city.

He said that the present government wants to solve the problems of workers through labor-owner negotiations. But a section of people in the society do not want the wellbeing of both owners’ and workers, he added.

The state minister asked the workers to remain alert against them.

With Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Md Siddiqur Rahman in the chair, it was addressed by acting Labour and Employment secretary Ummul Hasna , Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)’s first vice-president Mohammad Mansur Ahmed, BGMEA vice-president Mohammad Nasir and Jatiya Sramik League executive president Fazlul Haq Montu.