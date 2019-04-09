Special initiatives for returns submission in next budget: NBR chief

DHAKA, April 09, 2019 (BSS) – National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman M Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan today said the government will take special initiatives in the national budget for the fiscal 2019-20 to ensure the submission of income tax returns of all e-TIN holders.

“At present, the country has around 40 lakh e-TIN holders of which only 18 lakh are submitting their income tax returns. So, we will take steps for ensuring the submission of income tax returns of all e-TIN holders,” he said while talking at a pre-budget meeting at NBR auditorium.

Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) participated at the meeting.

Mosharraf Hossain said the government will implement various reforms initiatives, including new Value Added Tax (VAT) law, in the next budget.

“We want to start the implementation of new VAT law. After that, we will amend the law as per suggestion of different stakeholders,” he added.

He informed that strict steps will be taken against money laundering.

Among others, BEA president Professor Dr Abul Barakat and CPD Senior Research Fellow Towfiqul Islam Khan took part at the discussion.

In the case of reduction of duty and VAT, Barakat said, the government should consider the reduction of economic inequality, economic and social development, poverty alleviation and public welfare.