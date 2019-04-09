General inflation reaches 5.55 percent in March

DHAKA, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – The general point to point inflation rate reached 5.55 percentage point in March this year.

“The general point to point inflation rate reached 5.55 percentage point in March which was 5.47percentage point in February,” said Planning Minister MA Mannan today while releasing the monthly consumer price index after an ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Meanwhile, according to the BBS, the general point to point inflation rate in January 2019 was 5.42 percent. The inflation rate in December 2018 was 5.35 percent while in November 5.37 percent, in October 5.40 percent, in September 5.43 percent and in August 5.48 percent.

The general point to point inflation rate was 5.51 percentage point in July, 2018 down from 5.54 percentage point in June. The general point to point inflation rate in May was 5.57 percentage point down from 5.63 percentage point in April.

The general point to point inflation rate in March last year was 5.68 percentage point while it was 5.72 percentage point in February. The general point to point inflation rate in January 2018 was 5.88 percentage point.

According to the data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the point to point food inflation slightly increased to 5.72 percent in March.

The BBS data showed that the point to point non-food inflation rate, however, decreased slightly to 5.29 percent in March which was 5.51 percent in February. Besides, the general inflation rate at the urban level in March reached 5.86 percent. The general point to point inflation rate at the rural level stood at 5.38 percent.

At the rural level, the food inflation increased slightly to 5.80 percent in March while the non-food inflation came down to 4.58 percent in March which was 4.86 percent in February.

In urban areas, the food inflation stood at 5.52 percent in March. The non-food inflation witnessed a downtrend with 6.24 percent in March which was 6.39 percent in February.

The national wage index rate witnessed a 6.56 percent growth in March with 163.01 points against 6.48 percent growth in February with 162.35 points.

The average year- to-year rate of inflation from April 2018 to March 2019 declined to 5.48 percent, which was 5.82 percent from April 2017 to March 2018.