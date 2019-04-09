NDC organises seminar on environmental security

DHAKA, April 09, 2019 (BSS) – National Defence College (NDC) today

organised a daylong seminar titled ‘Environmental Security and Climate

Change: Development Challenges for Bangladesh’ at its auditorium at Mirpur

Cantonment here in the capital.

Prime Minister’s Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman was the

chief guest at the programme, while NDC Commandant Lieutenant General Sheikh

Mamun Khaled inaugurated the programme.

Dr Mashiur Rahman in his speech emphasized on building knowledge based

society.

“Corporatization is one of the important elements for larger output. We

all have to put combined effort for growth,” he said.

NDC Commandant Lieutenant General Sheikh Mamun Khaled on the other hand,

said as per the direction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are trying

our best to improve our environment with our limited resources.

The seminar was moderated by Additional Secretary M Mohsin, a fellow of

capstone course of 2019.

Both military and civil personalities and 34 capstone fellows of 2019

attended the seminar, among others.

Emeritus Professor Dr Ainun Nishat and Dhaka University of Department of

Geography and Environment Prof Dr A Q M Mahbub presented key note papers at

the seminar.