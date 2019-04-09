Dirgha Bridge opens in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – The long-awaited 360-meter long Dirgha
Bridge over Taltala River on the Pirojpur-Nesarabad road in Najirpur upazila
of the district opened recently.
Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the bridge,
including approaching road of both sides at a cost of Taka 32 crore, said
Susanta Ranjan Roy, executive engineer of LGED, Pirojpur.
The long standing communication problem of the region is now solved as
they people now travel easily from one place to another. After opening the
bridge people of four upazilas will enjoy direct communication facility, he
said.