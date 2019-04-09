Dirgha Bridge opens in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – The long-awaited 360-meter long Dirgha

Bridge over Taltala River on the Pirojpur-Nesarabad road in Najirpur upazila

of the district opened recently.

Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the bridge,

including approaching road of both sides at a cost of Taka 32 crore, said

Susanta Ranjan Roy, executive engineer of LGED, Pirojpur.

The long standing communication problem of the region is now solved as

they people now travel easily from one place to another. After opening the

bridge people of four upazilas will enjoy direct communication facility, he

said.