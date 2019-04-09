35 held in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, April 9, 2019 (BSS)- Law enforcers, in special drives arrested 35 persons including eight drug traders and two activists of Jamaat-E-Islami from different areas of the district in last 12-hour ending at 8am this morning.

Law enforcers also seized 200 bottles of Phensidyl, 500 liters of locally- made liquor and 50 pieces of Yaba tablets during the drives.

Police said they were picked up from different areas of the district on different charges.

During the drives, Dinajpur Sadar police arrested 11 persons including three drug traders along with 500 liters of locally-made liquor and 50 pieces of Yaba tablets, Birganj Thana police arrested one person, Parbatipur Thana police arrested three persons including two drug traders, Khansama Thana police arrested four persons, Kaharole Thana police arrested two persons, Nawabganj Thana police arrested four persons including two activists of Jamaat-E-Islami, Ghoraghat Thana police arrested two persons, Chirirbandar Thana police arrested three persons and Phulbari Thana police arrested two persons.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, the sources added.

Meanwhile, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive detained three drug traders along with 200 bottles of Phensidyl around 6am from Hili Railway Station in Hakimpur upazila of the district.

Later, the detained persons were handed over to the Hakimpur Thana police, BGB said.

The arrested persons were sent to jail.