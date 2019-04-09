Farmers expect good litchi yield in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 9, 2019 (BSS)- Litchi growers are passing busy days in

nursing the trees as huge litchi buds have grown in the region this year

making the farmers optimistic of getting a good yield.

In the litchi-producing areas, the growers are very busy for taking care of

their trees with hope of getting more yield.

Commercial litchi farming has started at Raipara, Bulanpur, Chhotobongram

and Katakhali areas of the city. Besides, litchi is also being cultivated at

Baghmara, Durgapur, Puthia, Paba and Godagari upazilas of the district.

The farmers said they are taking great care of their litchi plants by

spraying medicines. Last year, many litchis were damaged due to storm and the

farmers incurred loss. This year they are hoping to recover the losses.

Manzurul Haque, District Training Officer in Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE), said there were frequent rainfalls since the time of

flowering. So far, the weather is in favour of litchi cultivation. So this

year, the farmers are expecting bumper litchi yield.

He said more than thousand farmers have become successful in cultivating

litchi. There are more than one hundred litchi orchards in the region

including its Barind tract. In addition to the gardens, high yielding China-

3, Bombay and Madrazi variety litchis are being cultivated on homesteads.

Litchi grower Monsur Rahman said they are earning excellent profits every

year through farming litchi on their orchard.

Abul Hashem, a school teacher, said he has cultivated 40 litchi trees on

two bighas of land last year and he sold litchis worth Tk. 250,000 from his

orchard.

Traders from various places including Dhaka, Chattogram and Barisal come

here to buy litchis every year.

Farmer Akbar Ali of Amgachhi Village in Durgapur Upazila said, “If the

weather remain good till the end, the litchi yield will be good. We are

watering the trees everyday so that the litchis don’t fall. We are also using

nets to protect the litchi from squirrel and bats.”

Dr Alim Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Center, said

smooth formation of tender litchi continues amid favorable climatic condition

predicting a bumper production of the seasonal fruit this season in the

region.

Litchi cultivation has become very popular as hundreds of farmers have

achieved self-reliance through farming the fruits on a commercial basis in

recent years.

The farmers and commoners have been cultivating high yielding varieties

including China-3 and Bedana and early varieties like Bombay and Madrazi

litchi on more lands following repeated bumper productions and lucrative

prices.

He said a five-year old tree can produce around 100 to 150 kilograms of

litchis which are equivalent to 2,000 to 6,000 pieces of fruits in number. By

cultivating the fruit most of the families at Bargachhi, Bagsara, Charghat

and Bagha have become economically solvent.

Horticulturist Dr Saifur Rahman said litchi farming on a commercial basis

expands faster bringing fortunes to hundreds of farmers for repeated bumper

production and excellent market price.

Hundreds of litchi orchards have been set up on cultivable lands on

homesteads in the region, he said.

Suitable soil, favorable climate and optimum prices are the reasons behind

massive cultivation of the fruit.

Dr Rahman, however, said nor’wester, storm, hailstorm and pod-borer like

insects are the major enemies and threats for the cash crop.

ATM Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Manager (Agriculture) of Barind Multipurpose

Development Authority expecting the bumper production due to prevailing

favourable climatic condition this season.

Additional Director of DAE Dev Dulal Dhali said many people have become

self-reliant by cultivating litchi in recent years. The region has now litchi

gardens on more than 1,000 hectares of land. The farmers are expecting bumper

yield of litchi this year.