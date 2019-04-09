Fireman Rana’s body arrives

DHAKA, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – The body of fireman Sohel Rana, who sustained serious injuries during the FR Tower fire rescue operation died at a hospital in Singapore early today, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport tonight.

“The body of Rana arrived here by a flight of Singpore Airlines around 10 pm at the airport and the senior officials of Life Saving Force received the body,” Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Police ASP (Media) Mohammad Tarique Ahmed told BSS.

Rana’s body will be kept at the mortuary of Combined Military Hospital here.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters’ tomorrow.

Later, the body will be sent to his ancestral home Keruail under Itna upazila of Kishoreganj district tomorrow for burial.

Earlier, the devastating Banani fire that broke out on March 28 claimed the lives of 26 people and left many others injured.

Unmarried Sohel Rana, 34, was the son of Noor Islam, a farmer of Itna upazila in Kishoreganj.