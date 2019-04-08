BNP should strengthen legal procedures for Khaleda’s parole: Hanif

DHAKA, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Acting General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif today said the BNP should strengthen legal procedures if it wants to get its leader Begum Khaleda Zia released on parole.

He came up with the comments while addressing a seminar at Engineers Institute, Bangladesh (EIB) in the capital.

Speaking as the chief guest, Hanif said Khaleda could not be got released through movement. “You (BNP leaders) must go through legal procedures to get her released.

“I do not know how the issue of Khaleda’s parole is raised…if she applies for parole, the home ministry will consider it,” he said.

About her treatment, the AL leader said BNP leaders always claim that their leader is not getting any facility or treatment in prison. “But, we replied many times that it is the responsibility of the jail authority for the treatment of any convict,” he added.

As Khaleda Zia is a former prime minister, Hanif said, directives have been given to the authorities concerned to provide the best possible treatment to her.

Begum Khaleda Zia is getting treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, the best hospital in the country, but BNP leaders want to send her to a private hospital, which proves that they do not want proper treatment of their leader.

AL Science and Technology Affairs sub-committee chairman Professor Dr Hossain Mansur, sub-committee member Engr. Abdus Sabur and former chairman of Rajuk Nurul Huda, among others, spoke at the seminar.