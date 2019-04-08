BCI demands 5-year tax holiday for SMEs

DHAKA, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI)

today made a six-point budget proposal for the fiscal year 2019-20 including

providing five-year tax holiday for the SMEs and young industrial

entrepreneurs and later providing them with special tax facilities.

BCI President Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) made the budget proposals

at a press conference at a city hotel. BCI Board of Directors, Advisory

Committee members, among others, were present on the occasion.

In order to attain the SDGs and the Vision 2041, the BCI president in

their budget proposal demanded for allocating land for the young industrial

entrepreneurs at a special price at the BEZA, BSCIC and other areas as well

as forming a special fund at the budget for financing youths initiatives.

Besides, he also demanded for providing collateral free loans at lowest

interest rates by the banks, providing all sorts of utility services in

highest 20 working days, keeping special tax facility for investing in

modernization of institutions, keeping tax-free all kinds of investments on

skills development, providing financial and other facilities for

participating in foreign fairs and expositions.

The BCI top leader also demanded for immediately setting up a separate

tax, tariff and trade facilitation division making the senior most member of

the NBR as its chief, providing a national export budget and bringing reforms

into the Export Policy 2019.

The trade body also opposed the proposed price hike of gas saying that it

would increase the product cost in the industries side by side the cost of

doing business would also increase.

The BCI president also opined for having a long-term policy by the

government for adjusting the price of oil and gas.