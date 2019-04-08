Turkey keen to establish medicine plants in Bangladesh

DHAKA, April 08, 2019 (BSS) – Turkish Deputy Minister for Health Dr Emine Alp Mese today called on Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, expressing his country’s interest to establish state-of-the-art medical device and medicine plants here in the country.

The visiting Turkish minister said they are also conducting a feasibility study on establishing insulin and vaccine plants here in Bangladesh. Turkey is also interested to create opportunity for training for Bangladeshi doctors and nurses there, he added.

Evincing keen interest to further strengthen the longstanding relations between the two nations, the Turkish deputy minister said both the countries would reap benefits if they can expand their existing ties in the health sector.

“Bangladesh is exporting medicines to many countries in the world. Now if Turkey can establish a state-of-the-art medical device plant here, people of Bangladesh will be benefitted from it,” Dr Emine Alp Mese said.

Reciprocating to the sentiment of the Turkish deputy minister, Zahid Maleque said already 10 community clinics have been built here with the assistance of Turkey and there are plans to establish 10 more such clinics.

The health minister urged the Turkish deputy minister to extend helping hands in establishing a modern hospital here. Zahid Maleque also sought Turkish help in expanding health tourism industry here.

Health Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary GM Saleh Uddin, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Dr Abul Kalam Azad and Director General of Drug Administration Major General Mostafizur Rahman, Turkish envoy Devrim Ozturk were present on the occasion, among others.