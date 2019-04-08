ECNEC to consider Indian Economic Zone project

DHAKA, April 08, 2019 (BSS) – The government is undertaking a big project to establish Indian Economic Zone at Mirersarai in Chattogram involving Taka 919.85 crore in a bid to attract more Indian investors in the country.

“The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) is likely to consider a project to this end at its tomorrow’s meeting,” said a senior Planning Commission official today.

The official told BSS that ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting to be held at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area tomorrow morning.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will implement the project by June 2021 with Taka 914.59 crore from the Indian 3rd Line of Credit.

The Planning Commission official said the main objectives of the project are to develop off-site infrastructures at the Indian Economic Zone to facilitate Indian investors including attracting the Indian developer companies to invest in Bangladesh.

Besides, steps will be taken to attract the Indian companies to set up their industrial units there through ensuring a business-friendly environment as well as improving the living standards of local people through generating employments and thus ensuring sustainable economic development.

The main project operations include some 152 lakh cubic meter land development, erection of 9-kilometer long pipeline from the Feni River to ensure necessary water supply and drainage system, constructing 10-kilometer long connecting road, establishment of a pump station, a water reservoir, internal linkage, external drainage line construction, construction of 5,000 meter boundary wall, 1680 square meter administrative building, 20603 square feet security shed and installation of optical fiber.

Talking to the national news agency, another official at the BEZA said that the government has already planned to set up some 100 special economic zones across the country by 2030. Till December 2018, approvals have been given for setting up some 79 special economic zones and the Indian Economic Zone is included in that list, he said.

The ECNEC on February 27, 2019 approved another project for acquiring some 1000 acres of land for setting up an economic zone for the Indian investors at the Bangabandhu Industrial Estate.

In continuation to this, the Establishment of the Indian Economic Zone at Mirersarai will be proposed under the Indian 3rd Line of Credit.