Mehidy deemed fit after a thumb injury

DHAKA, April 8, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraj looks to be okay despite sustaining a thumb injury during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) game between Abahani Limited and Legends of Rupganj on Sunday.

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said that he is expecting him to be all right as he did not come to meet him at his office to complain about any discomfort.

”He was due to come today to meet us but didn’t come. We can expect he is doing fine as he did not report about any discomfort,” Debashish Chowdhury said today.

”We asked him to come to us if there was any swelling or if there is any pain but as that did not happen we can expect him to be in good shape,” he said.

Mehidy, who was playing for Abahani Limited, suffered injury on his right thumb while restricting a boundary of Shahriar Nafees of Legends of Rupganj at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

He left the field immediately and Debashish Chowdhury said the all-rounder will be under observation for a day and whether they will need any further test or not will be decided after crossing the 24-hour deadline.

Abahani’s skipper Mosaddek Hossain delivered a gentle off-sin outside of off-stump to Shahriar Nafees and the left handed batsman struck it through the cover area. Mehidy dived to restrict and in the process sustained the injury at the last moment of the Legends innings.

Abahani lost the game by six wickets and conceded the top spot to Legends of Rupganj.