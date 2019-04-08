HC scraps Moudud’s plea to stay graft case proceedings

DHAKA, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today scrapped a plea of
BNP leader Barrister Moudud Ahmed to stay proceedings of a graft case lodged
against him.
A High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice
SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order, leaving the lower court concerned to
continue with the proceedings.
Barrister Moudud moved his case himself, while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan
took part in the hearing for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
“The High Court has summarily rejected his plea to stay the proceedings of
the case until the disposal of another similar case against him,” advocate
Khan told newsmen.
The ACC on September 16, 2007, filed the case against Moudud for amassing
illegal wealth of Taka 7.38 crore and concealing information about wealth of
Taka 4.40 crore.
The court on June 21, 2018, framed charges against the former law minister
in the case.