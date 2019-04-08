HC scraps Moudud’s plea to stay graft case proceedings

DHAKA, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today scrapped a plea of

BNP leader Barrister Moudud Ahmed to stay proceedings of a graft case lodged

against him.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice

SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order, leaving the lower court concerned to

continue with the proceedings.

Barrister Moudud moved his case himself, while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan

took part in the hearing for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

“The High Court has summarily rejected his plea to stay the proceedings of

the case until the disposal of another similar case against him,” advocate

Khan told newsmen.

The ACC on September 16, 2007, filed the case against Moudud for amassing

illegal wealth of Taka 7.38 crore and concealing information about wealth of

Taka 4.40 crore.

The court on June 21, 2018, framed charges against the former law minister

in the case.