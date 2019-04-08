President mourns death of fireman Sohel Rana

DHAKA, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed his

deep shock and sorrow at the death of fireman Sohel Rana, who sustained

serious injuries during the rescue operation in the Banani fire in city on

March 28.

Sohel Rana, 34, succumbed to his injuries at 2:17 am today (Bangladesh

time) at a Singapore hospital, ending his battle for life since getting

injured in the devastating fire at the FR Tower of Banani here.

In a condolence message, the head of the state expressed profound shock at

the sad demise of the firefighter, who sacrificed his valuable life to save

others life during the deadly inferno.

President Hamid prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

After being injured in the fire, Sohel Rana was rushed to the Combined

Military Hospital, Dhaka, and was admitted to its intensive care unit (ICU).

Later, he was sent to Singapore by an air ambulance at the directives of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his better treatment.

Earlier, the Banani blaze claimed the lives of 26 people and left many

others injured.