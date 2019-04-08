Two owners of Wahed Mansion remanded over Chawkbazar fire

DHAKA, April 08, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today put two sons of the
owner of Haji Wahed Mansion, from where the devastating Chawkbazar fire
originated and killed 71 people on the night of February 20, on 7-day remand
each.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury put Md Hasan and his brother
Md Sohel on seven-day remand as the investigation officer produced the
siblings before the court and pleaded for 10-days of remand.
Earlier on April 2, two brothers surrendered before a lower court and
pleaded again for bail, as the tenure of their three-week bail granted by the
High Court had ended.
The state, however, opposed their plea. After hearing both the sides, the
court rejected the bail plea and sent the duo to jail.
A High Court bench on March 11 granted the siblings bail for three weeks,
asking them to cooperate with investigation officer of the case filed over
the deadly blaze.
The High Court at that time had asked them to surrender before lower
court once their bail period was over.