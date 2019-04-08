Two owners of Wahed Mansion remanded over Chawkbazar fire

DHAKA, April 08, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today put two sons of the

owner of Haji Wahed Mansion, from where the devastating Chawkbazar fire

originated and killed 71 people on the night of February 20, on 7-day remand

each.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury put Md Hasan and his brother

Md Sohel on seven-day remand as the investigation officer produced the

siblings before the court and pleaded for 10-days of remand.

Earlier on April 2, two brothers surrendered before a lower court and

pleaded again for bail, as the tenure of their three-week bail granted by the

High Court had ended.

The state, however, opposed their plea. After hearing both the sides, the

court rejected the bail plea and sent the duo to jail.

A High Court bench on March 11 granted the siblings bail for three weeks,

asking them to cooperate with investigation officer of the case filed over

the deadly blaze.

The High Court at that time had asked them to surrender before lower

court once their bail period was over.