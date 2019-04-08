No breakthrough expected in EU-China summit

BRUSSELS, April 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Top EU leaders meet Chinese Premier Li

Keqiang this week at a summit in Brussels, but their hopes of winning solid

commitments on trade look set for disappointment.

Brussels is trying to beef up its approach to the Asian giant as it shows

little willingness to listen to longstanding complaints about industrial

subsidies and access to its markets, and as fears grow about growing Chinese

involvement in European infrastructure.

But the half-day summit on Tuesday is on course to fizzle out with little

to show in terms of agreements, with European sources saying it looks highly

unlikely a final joint statement will be agreed.

EU officials say China is unwilling to give binding commitments on their

key demands, including the inclusion of industrial subsidies as part of World

Trade Organization reform, and they are reluctant to agree the kind of

anodyne declaration of good intentions pushed out after last year’s summit in

Beijing.

The European Commission last month issued a 10-point plan proposing a more

assertive relationship with Beijing, labelling China a “systemic rival” — a

move welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron as a belated awakening.

But while the EU’s 15 trillion euro market gives it significant economic

clout, it struggles to maintain unity among its 28 members on issues of

foreign policy, allowing China to pursue one-on-one deals with individual

countries.

“When economic policy intersects with foreign policy and security, the EU

lacks the will and capacity to act strategically,” Philippe Legrain, visiting

senior fellow at the London School of Economics’ European Institute, wrote in

an analysis for Project Syndicate magazine.

“Apart from France and the UK, which is leaving the EU, member governments

lack a geopolitical mindset.”

This most striking recent example came last month when Italy became the

first G7 nation to sign up to China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI), a

massive network of transport and trade links stretching from Asia to Europe.

Concerns have been raised about the way the BRI saddles countries with

Chinese debt and leaves key infrastructure nodes owned by a potential

strategic rival, though Beijing insists the initiative is a “win-win”

arrangement.

Former Greek finance minister and scourge of the EU, Yanis Varoufakis,

said Europe only had itself to blame if Mediterranean countries turned to

China.

“We created a vacuum and the Chinese are filling it. The Chinese are

coming in because there is a dearth of investment in this continent… We are

failing to generate investment that would give our business the opportunity

to compete with them,” he said in Brussels last week.

– ‘The summit has already taken place’ –

Macron’s own China initiative last week — hosting President Xi Jinping

for a summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission

President Jean-Claude Juncker — may also have been a double-edged sword for

the EU.

The meeting in Paris gave the EU — through its two most powerful members

— the chance to press its concerns directly with the paramount Chinese

leader.

But analysts say it also seriously undercut this week’s summit in

Brussels, where Li will hold talks not with heads of government but with

Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk.

“The China summit has already taken place. It is not Europe for China

without France and Germany in the same room,” Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of

the ECIPE Brussels think-tank, told AFP.

“Xi has already spoken. Xi has already shaken hands with his counterparts

so by default the summit has already taken place. In a sense, they only bring

out Li for Europe or when something bad is going to happen and somebody needs

to take the blame.”

At the same time, Lee-Makiyama warned, Europe risks being left playing

catch-up if ongoing US-China trade talks result in a deal between the world’s

two biggest economies.

“China is going to probably offer us some watered down version of what

they gave to the Americans, but that also means that we have to give

something,” he said.

But while Tuesday’s meeting may not yield a breakthrough in the EU’s

complex relationship with China, European officials insist it still has value

in keeping up the pressure.

“There is broad agreement within the EU that it is important to

communicate to China that we are at a point where we want to see… concrete

steps forward on their willingness to work with us at the WTO,” an EU

diplomat told AFP.

“What is important is that we give a signal to China that the EU is

partner but also a competitor and requires Beijing to make some steps.”