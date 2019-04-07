World Health Day observed

DHAKA, April 7, 2019 (BSS) – World Health Day was observed today across the country as elsewhere in the globe with the theme of the day “Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere.”

The ministry of health and family welfare, the directorate of health and non-governmental organizations working in the health sector observed the day with various programmes.

The programmes included inaugural ceremony at national level, discussions on health, seminars, souvenir publication and publishing special supplements, health education exhibitions, street decoration and film exhibition.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized the opening ceremony and discussion at the auditorium of Krishibid Institution of Bangladesh (KIB) in Khamarbari area in the city. Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque spoke on the occasion as the chief guest.

With Health Services Division Secretary Asadul Islam in the chair, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) president Dr. Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Director General at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad and senior officials of the ministry of health attended the function, among others.

A total of 27 organizations and hospitals of the country were given ‘National Health Minister’s Award -2018’ for providing quality services on the occasion.

Besides, Jahangir University (JU) also celebrated the day.

Rally, seminar and campaign were held on JU campus under the arrangement of JU Public Health and Informatics Department and University Medical Center.

They brought out colorful rally on the campus. JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the rally.