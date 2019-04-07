BGB troops deployed on St Martin Island

DHAKA, April 07, 2019 (BSS) – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops have been deployed on St Martin’s Island aiming to ensure the overall security of the island.

As per the directives of the government, the deployment of BGB with heavy arms began again today, said a BGB press release.

The paramilitary force had stationed on the island till 1997, the release added.

Talking to BSS, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said generally Bangladesh Coastguard personnel perform duties on the St Martin island to ensure its security.

“The BGB has been sent to the island as its regular operation since the border force also works for protecting the country’s frontier,” he said.

Earlier on the day the home minister told private TV channel-Somoy TV-that Myanmar claimed the St Martin’s Island as part of its territory showing the island on its map twice.

“That’s why BGB troops have been deployed on St Martin’s Island as a cautionary measure. But, there is no security threat yet,” he said.

On February 14, 2019, the Foreign Ministry summoned Myanmar’s Acting Ambassador in Dhaka for showing St Martin’s island as Myanmar territory on a government map.

Director General (South East Asia wing) M Delwar Hossain summoned Ambassador Aung Kyaw to his office this afternoon and handed over a strongly-worded protest note to him.

This is for the second time the website of Myanmar’s ministry of labour, immigration and population has showed St Martin’s as their territory.