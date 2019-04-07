Four Rangpur anti-corruption bodies get award

RANGPUR, Apr 7, 2019 (BSS) – Four corruption prevention committees (CPC) in Rangpur here today were given awards for their best performance in anti-corruption campaign.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht at a function handed over the awards to the leaders of the CPCs at a function at at Begum Rokeya auditorium.

Addressing the function Delwar Bakht said extent of corruption must be contained for country’s sustainable development.

The recipients of the award are- Rangpur District CPC, Kawnia Upazila CPC, Fulbari Upazila CPC and Ghoraghat Upazila CPC.

Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joynul Bari presided over the function while Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Director General (Prevention) of ACC Sarwar Mahmud and Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib were present as special guests.

Divisional Director of ACC Moniruzzaman Khan delivered welcome speech focusing on the activities of ACC and CPCs to mobilise social forces for building a corruption-free society.

The chief guest urged every citizen to take firm oath to keep their mind free from corruption and fight against corruption at every stage of life. ACC is conducting research to find out the level of corruptions in different government departments and organizations, he said.