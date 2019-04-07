Bourses close with marginal decline

DHAKA, April 7, 2019 (BSS) – Country’s two bourses closed in the first day of the week with a marginal turn down both in indexes and transactions volume.

The DSEX, prime index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed with 26.02 points down at 5433.89. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 10.65 points down at 1,258.76 and with 5.70 points down at 1942.76.

Besides, the volume of daily trade slipped to 330.05 crore of 66,09,3,456 shares which was Taka 33 crore lower that of yesterday’s transaction of Taka 363.26 crore.

At DSE, out of the day’s 344 companies and mutual funds, 73 registered higher price while 236 was losing issue and 35 remained unchanged.

The major gaining issues Eastern Cables Limited, SK Trims and Industries, GSK Bangladesh, Rahim Textile Mills Limited, Usmania Glass Sheet Factory Limited, National Tubes Limited, Atlas Bangladesh Limited, Phoenix Insurance Company, ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund and ACI Limited.

Besides, the major losing companies were British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited, United Insurance, Takaful Islami Insurance Limited, Aramit Cement Limited, Provati Insurance Company Limited, Pragati Insurance, Federal Insurance Company Limited, C&C Textiles Limited, Asia Insurance Limited and Genex Infosys Limited.

On the other hand, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day with CASPI 75 points down at 16,665.

At CSE, 241 issues were traded. Of those, 55 closed higher while 161 closed lower and 25 remained unchanged.