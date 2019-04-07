CEC donates Rangamati attack victims

RANGAMATI, April 7, 2019 (BSS) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda here today distributed cheques of the donation among the families of the victims of terrorist attack at Baghaichhari here on March 18, 2019.

Each family of seven deceased received Taka five lakh while families of 19 seriously injured persons received Taka one lakh each. Other injured persons got Taka 50000 from the CEC.

The CEC distributed the cheques at a function organized by Election Commission at the conference room of Baghachhari Upazila Parishad this noon.

Seven people including three election officials and four Ansar members were shot dead and 25 others seriously injured in the terrorist attack on their way to return upazila headquarters from polling centers on March 18, 2019.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General Shahadat Hossain, Secretary for the Election Commission Helal Uddin, GOC of Chittagong Major General Motiur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner AKM Mamunur Roshid and Police Super Md Alamgir Kobir were present.