Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Champs Torch arrives in DU

DHAKA, April 7, 2019 (BSS)–The torch of “Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Champs 2019” arrived at the Dhaka University campus today with enthusiasm of hundreds of students.

Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman received the torch in front of Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture at Arts faculty this morning.

The torch is roaming around different universities when the championship kicked off with participation of more than 3500 students from 70 public and private universities across the country from March 29 last in the capital as a part of birth anniversary celebration of the Father of the Nation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to handover the champion trophy to the winner university at the colorful closing ceremony on April 17 at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital.

The mega sports event is being organized under 10 disciplines – Football, Cricket, Swimming, Athletics, Table Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Cycling and Badminton at different university campuses across the country with the theme of “Let’s build a Bangladesh in cognition of Bangabandhu” inspired by the ideals of the greatest Bengali of all time.

With direction of the Youth and Sports Ministry, technical assistance and supervision of ten sports federations and private patronage of Polar, Spellbound Leo Burnett as the event partner has taken all preparation to conduct the championship.

The top three winners of every event will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively and the highest gold medal awarded male and female participants will be awarded a “Best University Athlete – Male” and “Best University Athlete – Female” trophies respectively.

Besides, the highest Gold medal winning university will be awarded the “Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Champs 2019 – Champions” trophy. The winner university will be able to keep the trophy for a year.